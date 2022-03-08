Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday.

Southwest wind 30 km/hr then becoming light late this afternoon with a high of 4C.

The evening is expected to be will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/hr and down to a low -3C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud. West wind gusting to 30 km/h late in the morning. High 7C.

Clear overnight with a low -5C.

Sunny on Thursday with a high 6C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high 3C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a high -1C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 4.6C and the average low is -3.8C.