Mix of sun and cloud to start the long weekend

The long weekend will kick-off Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect a mainly cloudy day with some sun shining through. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

The high for Saturday is expected to reach 18C with a UV index of 8, or “very high.”

Temperatures will drop in the evening to reach of a low of 8C with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a mainly cloudy night.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 24C. At night, clear with a low o 12C

Monday: Sunny with a high of 23C. At night, clear with a low of 14C

Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 28C. At night, clear with a low of 15C

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 23C. At night, clear with a low of 12C

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 23C. At night, clear with a low of 13C

The average high for this time of year is 21.4C with an average low of 10.1C.