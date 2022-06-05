Mix of rain and sunshine in Windsor’s forecast

The forecast for the rest of the weekend going into the new week is looking a little unsettled in Windsor, Ont., so you might want to pack some sunscreen — and an umbrella.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s weather in Windsor will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Going into the afternoon, there will be a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 24 C, feeling with 26 C with the humidity.

The UV index will peak at 7 around 1 p.m., so make sure to slather on some sunscreen or stay in the shade.

Overnight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 20 C.

Looking ahead to Monday, Windsor can expect an unsettled forecast.

Cloud cover will increase in the morning, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the early afternoon. The afternoon will see a few showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see a high of 24 C with humidex values of 28 C, and a UV index of 6. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h gusting up to 40 km/h, before tapering off.

There will be showers overnight Monday with a low of 18 C.