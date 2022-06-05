Mix of rain and sunshine in Windsor’s forecast
The forecast for the rest of the weekend going into the new week is looking a little unsettled in Windsor, Ont., so you might want to pack some sunscreen — and an umbrella.
According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s weather in Windsor will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Going into the afternoon, there will be a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 24 C, feeling with 26 C with the humidity.
The UV index will peak at 7 around 1 p.m., so make sure to slather on some sunscreen or stay in the shade.
Overnight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 20 C.
Looking ahead to Monday, Windsor can expect an unsettled forecast.
Cloud cover will increase in the morning, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the early afternoon. The afternoon will see a few showers, including a risk of a thunderstorm, according to Environment Canada.
Monday will see a high of 24 C with humidex values of 28 C, and a UV index of 6. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h gusting up to 40 km/h, before tapering off.
There will be showers overnight Monday with a low of 18 C.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Colourful pageant, street fests cap Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A colourful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's life and highlighting Britain's diversity paraded through central London on Sunday, the final day of a long holiday weekend honouring the monarch's 70 years on the throne. Royal fans were hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old Queen later at Buckingham Palace, where the parade ends.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles as Putin warns West on supplies
Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, a claim denied by a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
Gas prices jump in the GTA., dip in Vancouver Sunday; more hikes expected
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington
Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, at least 11 wounded
Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
Kitchener
Water emergency brings police, paramedics to Rockwood Conservation Area
A water emergency brought police and paramedics to the Rockwood Conservation Area, just northeast of Guelph, on Saturday afternoon.
'Little bit more hesitancy': Realtors say price drops are giving KW buyers more options
There may be more hope on the horizon for aspiring first-time home buyers in the area.
Border collies being used to keep geese off Cambridge golf course
Some furry friends are helping keep Galt Country Club clear of certain birds and the mess they leave behind.
London
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
Barrie
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
Dog stolen in vehicle theft reunited with owners; one suspect outstanding
Barrie Police say a dog who was stolen in a vehicle theft Saturday has been reunited with his owner while the search for one suspect continues.
One person dead following ATV crash in Lake of Bays Township
OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lake of Bays Township Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
Who voted for Doug Ford? Here's the breakdown
Despite winning a majority with 83 seats in the legislature, Ontario's Progressive Conservatives failed to gain much in terms of voter shares.
Ottawa
The CHEO Telethon is today
Tune in to the 39th CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Bylaw Services orders Ottawa family to move Little Library away from the curb
An Ottawa woman says it was a "sad day" when Bylaw Services told her to move her Little Library back from the curb on her front lawn or risk being charged.
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Toronto
$6-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold somewhere in Toronto
Check your pockets: A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6 million was sold somewhere in Toronto.
One person dead, another injured in shooting, stabbing overnight in Toronto
One man is dead and another person is in critical condition in hospital after two separate violent incidents in Toronto early on Sunday morning, paramedics say.
Montreal
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
Young man stabbed in a Montreal street Saturday night; no suspect in sight
A young man was stabbed on Raymond St., around 9:30 p.m., near Galarneau St., in the LaSalle borough.
Atlantic
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
'It costs what it costs': Mixed reactions to gas prices during first weekend of June
At $2.10 a litre in the Sydney, N.S., area, and higher in some more remote parts of Cape Breton Island, gas prices continue to flummox people as often as they fluctuate.
'Treat them respectfully': Soccer N.S. calls for referee abuse to end as reported cases pile up
Soccer Nova Scotia is raising a yellow flag about the abuse of referees.
Winnipeg
Pride rally kicks off in downtown Winnipeg, road closures in effect
The 2022 Pride Rally is underway in the city's downtown, as Winnipeggers prepare to march in the first in-person pride parade since the pandemic started.
Winnipeg woman with dementia found safe after apparent random abduction: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning was found safe and unharmed inside a vehicle that had been stolen nearly 10 hours earlier.
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
Calgary
Travis Toews stresses unity at campaign launch for UCP leadership
Alberta's former finance minister officially launched his campaign to succeed Premier Jason Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party on Saturday by stressing the need for unity and warning against the dangers of division.
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed northwest Calgary home
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity that police believe was a case of arson.
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Saturday motorcycle crash
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after Saturday a single-vehicle crash.
Edmonton
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
Avalanche down Oilers 4-2, take 3-0 series stranglehold
J.T. Compher scored with 7:18 left in regulation as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NHL's Western Conference final.
36-year-old man stabbed at southeast Edmonton park
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a stabbing at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Vancouver
A woman suing a driver for running a red light lied 'empathically and often' about some things. How much does that matter?
A British Columbia woman who's had a hard time keeping a job and is still being treated years after a crash lied "emphatically and often" about something during a trial – but how much does that matter?
'Shocking': Neighbours reeling after Richmond double homicide
Two people are dead after a daylight shooting in Richmond Saturday, according to police.
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.