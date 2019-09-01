

CTV Windsor





The body of a missing Windsor man has been found near Grosse Ile Michigan.

Windsor Police Service sought the public's help to locate 36-year-old Adam Guerin Thursday — who was last in the area of Riverside Dr. E. and Glengarry Ave. Wednesday at around 2:00am.

Gross Ile police recovered Guerin's body after it was found by boaters just north of Stoney Island in the Detroit River around 9am Saturday.

Windsor police say the circumstances surrounding Guerin's disappearance are not considered suspicious, but investigators in Grosse Ile say an autopsy will still be performed to eliminate foul play.

If anything suspicious is found, police in Wayne County say they will coordinate with Windsor's Major Crimes Division.