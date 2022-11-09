Missing Nova Scotia man may be in Essex County

OPP in Essex County are hoping the public can assists in finding a person reported missing from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

On Tuesday, OPP in Leamington received word from Halifax police that a person reported missing from Nova Scotia may be in Leamington.

Police are now trying to find 59-year-old Stuart Calvin Ryan who was last seen Oct. 31 in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia.

Ryan is described as 5'10", 190lbs and he usually wears sweatpants, a hoody or a knitted sweater.

He may be driving a 2005 grey Chevrolet Cobalt with Nova Scotia license plate GCM 685

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.