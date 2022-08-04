Missing elderly man might be headed for Windsor, Ont.: Toronto police

Toronto police are requesting the public’s help locating a 96-year-old man who has been missing since Monday and might possibly be on his way to Windsor, Ont.

According to a tweet from Toronto Police Operations, 96-year-old Michael Domoni was last seen on Aug. 1 at 8:00 a.m., in the area of Bloor Street West and Keele Street.

Toronto police believe Domoni may have taken a VIA Rail train to Windsor, Ont.

He is described as five feet tall, 150lbs, short hair, no facial hair, a slight hunch in the upper back, and who often walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Domoni is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service.