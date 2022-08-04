Missing elderly man found safe: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for 96-year-old Michael Domoni, who has not been seen since August 1, 2022. Police believe he may have taken a VIA Rail train to Windsor, Ont. (Source: Toronto Police Operations/Twitter) Toronto police are searching for 96-year-old Michael Domoni, who has not been seen since August 1, 2022. Police believe he may have taken a VIA Rail train to Windsor, Ont. (Source: Toronto Police Operations/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's 'irresponsible' actions since the visit.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver