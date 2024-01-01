Missing Dresden man found dead

An 85-year-old man from Dresden has been found dead.

Chatham-Kent police said Johan Boldt was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2023. They said he was last seen around 4 p.m. that day in the area of Sydenham Street and Stephen Lane.

Police announced that he was unfortunately found deceased around noon Monday.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service offers sincere condolences to the family and friends of Johan.