WINDSOR
Windsor

    Missing Dresden man found dead

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    An 85-year-old man from Dresden has been found dead.

    Chatham-Kent police said Johan Boldt was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2023. They said he was last seen around 4 p.m. that day in the area of Sydenham Street and Stephen Lane.

    Police announced that he was unfortunately found deceased around noon Monday.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service offers sincere condolences to the family and friends of Johan.

