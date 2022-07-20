Missing Chatham youth sought by police

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public's assistance finding a missing 16-year-old youth.

Austin was last seen in Chatham on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5'11", 195lbs, with dark hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and orange Baltimore Orioles old baseball jacket, green baggy-fitting camouflage pants, a black snapback hat, and white Nike shoes with no laces. Sometimes he wears a chain and dog tags around his neck.

His family and the police have concerns for his well-being.

Residents are being asked to contact police immediately at 519-352-1234 if they've seen Austin or know his whereabouts.