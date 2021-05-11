WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police is asking for public’s assistance in locating Bruce Reesic, 84, of Windsor.

Officials say he was last seen on foot on May 10 around 7p.m. in the Remington park area.

He is describes as:

White man

5'7"

170 lbs

wearing a grey down filled jacket

grey track pants

Please call 519 258 6111 if you see him.