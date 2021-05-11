Advertisement
MISSING: Bruce Reesic, 84, of Windsor
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:02AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:25AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Police is asking for public’s assistance in locating Bruce Reesic, 84, of Windsor.
Officials say he was last seen on foot on May 10 around 7p.m. in the Remington park area.
He is describes as:
- White man
- 5'7"
- 170 lbs
- wearing a grey down filled jacket
- grey track pants
Please call 519 258 6111 if you see him.