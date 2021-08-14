LONDON, ONT. -- Fisherman located a missing 57-year-old Windsor, Ont. boater on Lake Erie after their vessel capsized last weekend near Rondeau Park.

The deceased was located by fishermen about seven and a half miles southwest of Port Glasgow.

On Aug. 6 around 9:20 a.m., emergency crews were notified regarding an overturned boat.

Later that morning, firefighters found an unresponsive person on the shoreline and was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham OPP at 1-888-310-1122.