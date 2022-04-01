Missing 65-year-old Kingsville man sought by OPP

Essex County OPP are asking for the public's help finding a missing man from Kingsville.

Police were contacted by family members after last seeing the individual.

Police are looking for William Smith, 65, from Kingsville, who was last seen at his place of employment, in Lakeshore on March 1.

He is a white male described as:

188 centimeters (6 feet, 2 inches) tall.

104-108 kilograms (230-240 pounds) with a heavy/muscular build.

Grey hair, short in length on both sides, bald on top.

Blue eyes and wears glasses for reading.

He was last seen wearing a light blue denim shirt, black pants and black work boots.

He may be driving a green 2008 Ford Fusion with an Ontario Licence plate CSTB 142.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.