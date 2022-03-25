Missing 61-year-old man sought by Windsor police

Windsor police are asking for help looking for a 61-year-old missing man.

Leo Amyot, 61, was last seen on March 21 in the 900 block of St. Luke Rd.

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 25, 2022

He is described as a white male, 5'10", approx. 130 lbs., grey hair, beard, wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black toque and black sweatpants.