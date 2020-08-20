WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for information to help find a reported missing man.

Robert (Richard) Gillies, 49, is from the Windsor area.

He was last seen in the area of Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue on Monday, Aug. 17.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.