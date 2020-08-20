WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a missing man has been found.

Robert (Richard) Gillies, 49, was located after police received several calls

When he was reported missing on Thursday, he was last seen in the area of Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue on Monday, Aug. 17.

Police were concerned for his well-being.

