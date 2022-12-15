Missing 45-year-old woman sought by Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 45-year-old woman.

Kerrie Hind was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. on Sass Road in Chatham.

Kerrie is 5’6”, with a thin build and short straight blonde hair. She was wearing a burgundy jacket and black pants.

Missing Person: Kerrie Hind

If you have info call CKPS 519-436-6600 ASAPhttps://t.co/sI60wPy0nz pic.twitter.com/JiwDwxH97u — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) December 15, 2022

Police say there is no information to suggest that Kerrie has met with foul play; however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Police are asking Kerrie or anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police at 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).