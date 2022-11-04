Missing 45-year-old Kingsville man sought by OPP

Essex County OPP officers are asking for the public’s help after the disappearance of a 45-year-old man in Kingsville.

Daryn McFarlane was reported missing by family members on Nov. 2. He was last seen near the end of September 2022 in Kingsville. Before his disappearance, he lived at an address in Kingsville.

Family believes he has no current ties to other jurisdictions other than Essex County.

McFarlane may be driving a black Chrysler 300 with Ontario Licence plate # CFFB 701.

He is described as 5'8" tall, 250 lbs, with a heavy build, short brown hair, and blue eyes.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have any information that may assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.