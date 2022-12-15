Missing 45-year-old Chatham-Kent woman found safe
Chatham-Kent police say a missing 45-year-old woman has been located.
Police say Kerrie Hind was found safe on Thursday. When police put out the release earlier, she was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. on Sass Road in Chatham.
Police say there is no information to suggest that Kerrie has met with foul play; however, her family and police are concerned for her well-being.
Police are asking Kerrie or anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police at 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Tesla stock rises despite Musk selling US$3.58B of its shares
Shares of Tesla rose slightly in midday trading Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another US$3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker's stock this week.
Russia warns of 'consequences' if U.S. missiles go to Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defence missiles to Ukraine, it would be 'another provocative move by the U.S.' that could prompt a response from Moscow.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after pedestrian struck at Waterloo roundabout
A 59-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged in connection to a Dec. 9 crash at a Waterloo roundabout that sent a 72-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Winter storm rolls into Waterloo region, drivers urged to use caution
A winter storm covered much of Waterloo region and the surrounding area in a layer of ice this morning with precipitation expected to change to snow this afternoon.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
London
-
Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
-
London woman competes in Cross Country Cake off show
Subrina El-kerdi is competing to win a $50,000 prize on CTV’s Cross Country Cake Off show airing on Thursday night with a special two-night event.
-
London man charged in Huron County crash
A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man charged in online child luring investigation
A Barrie man faces child exploitation charges in connection with an online luring investigation involving a child.
-
Power outages impacted residents across Barrie and surrounding area
A strong wind storm has knocked out the power in parts of Barrie and surrounding areas.
-
Woman charged with being drug impaired on Barrie roads
Police in Barrie arrested a driver after officers received two concerned calls from residents on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Weather statements warn of heavy snow headed toward Sudbury, Sault
Environment Canada has issued weather statements for several communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy snow approaches the area.
-
Province spending $139.5M to buy three trainsets for Ontario Northland
The Ontario government is buying three new trainsets as part of its plan to bring back northeastern passenger rail service. The $139.5 million purchase is the next step in the province’s plan to reinstate rail service between Timmins and Toronto.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
Here's how the city of Ottawa will clear 15 to 25 cm of snow
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow to fall by Saturday morning. The city says "all available resources will be deployed" to respond to the storm.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto storm: Rain and freezing rain begins to change over to snow in parts of the GTA
A winter storm is bringing a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
-
Toronto sidelines infection control recommendations in favour of increasing shelter capacity as temps drop
Toronto Public Health recommendations for infection control in city-run shelters that were meant to be in place for “several years” have been sidelined in favour of increasing capacity as winter seizes the city.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA as winter storm dumps snow and freezing rain on southern Ontario
Those getting around the GTA today are being advised to leave themselves extra time and to pack their patience as a messy winter storm moves in on the region, making travel conditions messy.
Montreal
-
Bail granted for man, 45, accused in Montreal hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021.
-
Smash and grab': Dozens of NDG businesses robbed over last few weeks
Multiple NDG merchants have been the victims of break-ins over the last few weeks, with the thief or thieves appearing to use the same 'smash and grab' method at each business.
Atlantic
-
COVID-19 cases steady in Nova Scotia: report
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period. However, three COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods were included in the province’s weekly report Thursday.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
-
N.B. introduces new French immersion program for students in anglophone sector
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program for the next academic year with the goal of ensuring all students graduate with at least a conversational level of the language.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested for making sexual comments, confining fast food employees: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges following four incidents where a man went into a fast food restaurant, locked in a female employee, and made sexual comments.
-
Weather conditions prompt highway closures, bus and school cancellations in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba highways are closed, and schools and buses are cancelled on Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions, icy roads and reduced visibility.
-
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Info sought in unsolved murder of Calgary man
Police are continuing to seek suspects in connection with the murder of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home earlier this year.
-
Alberta says it will take control of prosecutions for banned firearms from Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister says provincial prosecutors are to take over the handling of charges under the federal Firearms Act starting in the new year.
Edmonton
-
After years of work, Edmonton is backing out of the regional transit service that launches in the spring
The majority of Edmonton's city council voted Wednesday night to withdraw from a capital region transit plan – an estimated $15-million decision – citing cost and inefficiency.
-
Tips for staying healthy at Christmas gatherings
A local infectious disease expert is sharing tips for gathering safely this holiday season.
-
Alberta says it will take control of prosecutions for banned firearms from Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister says provincial prosecutors are to take over the handling of charges under the federal Firearms Act starting in the new year.
Vancouver
-
Fentanyl dealer asks B.C. court for shorter sentence, citing deportation risk
A convicted fentanyl dealer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has lost his bid for a lighter sentence that would have decreased his risk of deportation.
-
‘Here to stay’: Director of Chinatown gardens sends message to racist vandals
The director of Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden has a message to whoever is behind racist graffiti in Chinatown.
-
Friend of woman fatally shot in Coquitlam remembers ‘her caring nature’
Stephanie Forster is being remembered as an empathetic, artistic and a hardworking woman.