WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing was found safe Tuesday evening.

Police and family were concerned for the well-being of Chelsey Voscamp before she was located around 6 p.m.

She had last been seen Sep. 16 in the area of Tecumseh Rd. East and Lauzon Parkway.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance