Missing 33-year-old woman sought by Windsor police found safe
Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021 11:40AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 5, 2021 8:36PM EDT
Chelsey Voskamp, 33, was last seen Sep. 16 in the area of Tecumseh Rd. East and Lauzon Parkway. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing was found safe Tuesday evening.
Police and family were concerned for the well-being of Chelsey Voscamp before she was located around 6 p.m.
She had last been seen Sep. 16 in the area of Tecumseh Rd. East and Lauzon Parkway.
Police have thanked the public for their assistance