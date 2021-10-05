Advertisement
Missing 33-year-old woman sought by Windsor police
Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021 11:40AM EDT
Chelsey Voskamp, 33, was last seen Sep. 16 in the area of Tecumseh Rd. East and Lauzon Parkway. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 33-year-old woman.
She is approximately 5'6", 150 lbs., dyed red hair, brown eyes, and wears prescription glasses.
Police and family are concerned for her well-being.