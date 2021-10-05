WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 33-year-old woman.

Chelsey Voskamp, 33, was last seen Sep. 16 in the area of Tecumseh Rd. East and Lauzon Parkway.

She is approximately 5'6", 150 lbs., dyed red hair, brown eyes, and wears prescription glasses.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.