WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 33-year-old woman.

Rachel Vanlanduyt, from Windsor, was last seen on May 1 in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

She is described as a white female, 5'2", 175 pounds, with long red hair.

Investigators are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.