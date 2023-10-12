Windsor

    Missing 32-year-old man sought by Windsor police

    Jordan Chartrand. (Source: Windsor police) Jordan Chartrand. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old man.

    Jordan Chartrand was last seen at 12 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 900 Block of Lincoln Road.

    Anyone with information can contact police.

