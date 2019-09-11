

CTV Windsor





Police are asking for help finding a 31-year-old Windsor man.

Sean Francoeur, 31, of Windsor, was last in the 1000 block of Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

He is described as a white man, 5'6", 150 lbs., with brown hair. No clothing description is available at this time.

Police have concerns for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.