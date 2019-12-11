Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old woman.

Andrea Buchanan was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Major Crime Branch has been actively investigating this case and are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who has seen or had any contact with Buchanan in the last few months is encouraged to contact police.

Andrea Buchanan is described as a white woman, approximately 5'3", 150 lbs., with brown eyes, and brown/blonde shoulder length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.