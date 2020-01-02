Missing 30-year-old Windsor woman found safe
CTV Windsor Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 11:25AM EST
Andrea Buchanan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR -- Windsor police are thanking the community after a missing woman was safely located.
Andrea Buchanan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Police say she was found on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
The Major Crime Branch was actively investigating the case and was concerned for her well-being.