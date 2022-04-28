Missing 30-year-old Windsor man found safe

Police are searching for Kolton Eding, 30, who was reported missing. He was last seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor police) Police are searching for Kolton Eding, 30, who was reported missing. He was last seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver