Missing 30-year-old Leamington woman found safe after two months

Essex County OPP say a missing 30-year-old Leamington woman has been located safe after two months.

Corrine was last seen at the end of February 2023 in Leamington.

Leamington OPP, with the assistance from a police service from another jurisdiction in Ontario, have located and she is in a place of safety, according to a news release on Wednesday.

Police are thanking everyone for assisting in locating this missing person.