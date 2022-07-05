Missing 20-year-old woman sought by Windsor police

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 20-year-old woman.

Julie Collins, 20, was last seen on July 4 at 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Goyeau Street.

She is 5'4" and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black T-shirt and purse, blue button-down long sleeve shirt, camo pants, brown sandals and dark socks.

Anyone who sees Collins is asked to contact police.