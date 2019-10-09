Missing 19-year-old woman sought by Windsor police
Marantha Sakkit is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy Windsor police)
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:59PM EDT
Windsor police are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman.
Police say Marantha Sakkit was last seen in the 1300 block of Tourangeau Road on Tuesday.
She is described as a white woman,5'7”, and 135 pounds. She was wearing a pink hoody, black Adidas pants, white runners, red ball cap, camouflage back pack.
Police are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police.