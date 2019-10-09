Windsor police are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police say Marantha Sakkit was last seen in the 1300 block of Tourangeau Road on Tuesday.

She is described as a white woman,5'7”, and 135 pounds. She was wearing a pink hoody, black Adidas pants, white runners, red ball cap, camouflage back pack.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police.