WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing 14-year-old girl sought by OPP in Leamington

    Kyra is described as 5'2", medium build, curly brown hair. (Source: OPP) Kyra is described as 5'2", medium build, curly brown hair. (Source: OPP)
    Essex County OPP officers are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

    Kyra was last seen in Leamington around 7:30 p.m. on April 6.

    She is described as 5'2", with a medium build and curly brown hair.

    If you have any information, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

