Missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy tells friend he’s going to take a train to U.S.

Essex County OPP are searching for a missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy who allegedly told a friend he was going to jump on a train to the United States.

Police received a report of the missing person on Friday.

Adrian Moore was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, leaving his school on foot.

Description:

White male

Brown hair, blue eyes

12-years-old

5 feet 7 inches tall, thin build

Last seen wearing a green coat and dirty blue pants

Told a friend he was going to jump on a train to the USA

The Essex County OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.