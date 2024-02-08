WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing 12-year-old boy with autism has been found

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)
    Windsor police say a missing 12-year-old boy who is autistic has bee located.

    Earlier Thursday, police posted on social media that the boy was last seen this morning in the 2900 block of Everts Ave.

    CTV News has removed the person's name, description and photo to protect their privacy.

    Police are thanking everyone who shared the post and helped to locate the individual.

