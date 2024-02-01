'Missed opportunity' to help most vulnerable in our community: realtor

Now that the Housing Accelerator Fund has been denied there are many who wonder how the city could refuse money.

“I think it's a very large missed opportunity,” said realtor Dan Gemus.

With current interest rates, Gemus says new construction has levelled off and is not making a dent in the housing deficit.

“We need every unit possible in the market place and I can't be more clear when I say that,” Gemus said.

Land owned by Hiatus House sits vacant across the street from the shelter. Executive director Sylvie Guenther was hoping some of the money from the feds could help them build more housing.

“If we could use this (Accelerator Fund money) to develop that it would really go a long way to house 40 women and their children with apartments through transitional housing,” Guenther said.

Her fundraising and development coordinator Maggie Durocher says it’s tough to convince someone to leave a difficult situation and know there’s a good chance they could end up without a home.

“Statistics are telling us that there's 38-percent of women who leave violent situations are homeless. We need that second stage housing,” Durocher points out.

Guenther says with the lack of affordable housing some women are being discharged into homelessness, going back to abusive relationships or couch surfing. Transitional housing is not something she feels the community should have but needs to have.

“To ensure that women have this opportunity to live independently and successfully without violence in their lives,” Guenther said.

During last week's visit by Ontario's NDP leader Marit Stiles, Lady Laforet said the "not in my backyard" stance is shortsighted and any money turned down needed to be critically thought about.

“Who are we trying to support? What is our long term goals?” Questions Laforet said needed to be asked. “As a shelter provider mine is making sure that women exiting shelter are exiting into affordable, safe stable housing that's gonna be permanent for them in the long run because they're community members as well.”

The executive director of the Welcome Centre Shelter, a homeless shelter for women and families, says any sort dollars or communication around housing is a priority.

“More housing is never wrong. Never a wrong decision.”