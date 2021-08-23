TECUMSEH, ONT. -- The Miss Tecumseh Pageant will be making its return virtually this year on Saturday, August 28 at 3 p.m.

While this year’s Corn Festival has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was determined that the pageant could be held virtually.

“We are excited to see that we are still able to incorporate highlights from our festival as part of our summer programming,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “The Miss Tecumseh Pageant is certainly a community favourite and I give credit to our Recreation Staff for pivoting to conduct the event virtually.”

This year’s Miss Tecumseh Pageant includes 14 participants from across Essex County, ranging from age 18 to 25.

The participants will be competing in a variety of contests including fashion wear, talent, and an interview.

Each contestant has also been working through the summer on fundraising events to support Miss Tecumseh 2019’s charity of choice—the Canadian Mental Health Association. A checque will be presented to CMHA during the virtual pageant.

The pageant competition is one of the oldest events associated with the Tecumseh Corn Festival.

Cheryl Ann Leboeuf was crowned the first Miss Tecumseh back in 1976 and a winner has been named every year since then except for 2020.

Over the years, many winners and runners-up have gone on to compete in other prestigious competitions including the Miss Canada competition.

A link to the livestream is posted on the Town of Tecumseh’s website at www.Tecumseh.ca, Twitter (@TownofTecumseh), and Facebook (Town of Tecumseh).