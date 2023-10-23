Windsor

    • Mischief investigation in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
    Chatham-Kent police are hoping the public can help with a mischief investigation.

    Sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, police said people went to 280 Merritt Ave. and caused “significant damage” to the heating and cooling units attached to the building.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Colin Tetreault colint@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.

