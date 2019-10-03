

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - A Hamilton man has been charged with mischief after police say he called 911 to complain about an Amber Alert and "purposely tie up emergency lines."

Police say the man made the call Tuesday evening, and indicated he would continue to call while the alert was ongoing.

They say he was angry about receiving the notification on his phone while he tried to rest.

The accused, who is 70 years old, is set to appear in court on Oct. 15.

Tuesday's alert was issued by Niagara regional police after five children were reported missing.

They were eventually found safe and no charges have been laid in their temporary disappearance.