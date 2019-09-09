Minor injuries reported in four-vehicle crash near St. Clair College entrance
Essex County OPP say the crash blocked the westbound lanes near the entrance of St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 9:17AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 3:26PM EDT
Essex County OPP say the westbound lanes of Highway 3 approaching Highway 401 were blocked due to a crash, but have since reopened.
Officers were called to the crash near the entrance of St. Clair College on Monday morning.
There were only minor injuries reported.
Police say there were four vehicles blocking the road.