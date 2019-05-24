Minor injuries reported after school bus and transport truck collide in Chatham-Kent
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 10:01AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 10:03AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a collision between a school bus and transport truck.
Police say there are minor injuries reported.
EMS officials say 10 patients with minor or no injuries were assessed and released with no further care or transport required.
It took place at the intersection of Tylee Street and Talbot Trail in Morpeth.
Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area as officers investigate.