Minor injuries after collision involving school bus

Essex County OPP responded to a crash in Leamington Monday morning involving a vehicle and a school bus.

Police along with paramedics responded to the crash around 8 a.m. on County Road 34 near County Road 31.

Photos from the scene show a car with extensive damage to its front end, while the back of the bus also sustained some damage.

Police say there were no injuries to anyone on the school bus. The driver of the car was treated for a minor injury.

Officers continue to investigate the collision.