Minor damage reported after fire at Walkerville Brewery
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 11:43AM EDT
No serious damage is reported after a fire at Walkerville Brewery.
Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze at 525 Argyle Rd. at 4:07 a.m. on Monday.
Fire officials say hay bales caught on fire at the loading dock.
Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says there was minor damage to the shipping door.
There were no injuries.