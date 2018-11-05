Minor damage in apartment fire
File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 5, 2018
No one was injured but one person is without their home after an apartment fire in Windsor.
Firefighters were called to the Cencourse apartment building at 659 Dufferin Place Sunday evening after fire was reported in a fourth floor unit.
Crews quickly extinguished the blaze keeping damage to a minimum.
No cause has been released.