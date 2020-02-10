LAKESHORE, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a 10-year-old child driving a snowmobile across the road was struck by a minivan in Lakeshore.

OPP say they received a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 15000 block of County Road 46 on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Police say the minivan was travelling on County Road 46 when it struck the snowmobile driven by a youth that was reportedly crossing the roadway.

The 10-year-old snowmobile operator was taken to an area hospital by Chatham-Kent EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

County Road 46 was closed between Gracey Side road and Richardson Side road for about four hours as the investigation was completed.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

