Ministry of Labour investigates Chatham factory industrial accident
Published Monday, September 27, 2021 7:16PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (MLTDS) is investigating an industrial accident at a Chatham factory after a line worker was injured on Friday.
The ministry says it was notified of the incident at Dana Canada Corporation around 3 a.m.
It was reported that a line worker was truck with a piece of equipment.
Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to the incident and the 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital for medical attention.
A MLTDS inspector has been assigned and the investigation is ongoing.