

CTV Windsor





The provincial minister of children and social services visited Windsor to tour some of the facilities charged with helping families in need.

One in four children in Windsor lives in poverty. That's the highest rate in all of Canada.

Minister Lisa McLeod made a few stops Thursday, one at the Hiatus House and another at the Unemployed Help Centre.

Both are ministry funded and the conservative MPP wanted to see them for herself, to assess the gaps on the ground so the Ford government can make policies to better support some of our most vulnerable people

She says it was an eye-opening visit.

“It's great to see this place so vibrant and supporting people who really need a hand up," says McLeod.

McLeod didn't realize that 127,000 people used the food bank at Windsor's Unemployed Help Centre last year. The centre also helps connect people with jobs.

“We've got jobs without people and people without jobs, so they do call us for help and we're here,” says June Muir from the Unemployed Help Centre. “We're here to help."

Despite boasting a fairly low unemployment rate, 24 per cent, or nearly one in four children grow up in low income households.

“We really have a lot more to do as a province to assist communities like Windsor to get people back on track," says McLeod.

To that end, McLeod says the progressive conservative government is in the process of reforming social assistance like disability support and Ontario Works.