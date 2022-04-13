Minister promotes 2022 federal budget’s housing initiatives during Chatham visit

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development was in southwestern Ontario Wednesday promoting housing initiatives in the 2022 federal budget.

Minister Karina Gould says affordable housing is a top priority, especially for first time homebuyers.

“We need more housing that is affordable for everyone,” explains Gould. “The new housing accelerator fund is a good place to start. It has a target of creating 100,000 net new housing units over the next five years.”

The minister also participated in a roundtable with stakeholders in Windsor and a meet and greet at a housing co-operative in Chatham to discuss next steps to build more homes and make housing more affordable across the country.

“It's about having that holistic wraparound ability to support Canadians,” Gould says.

She says Budget 2022 housing measures will put Canada on the path to double housing construction over the next decade and help residents save for and buy their first home.

Gould also notes a two-year ban on foreign investment in Canadian residential housing and efforts to curb unfair practices that make housing more expensive for Canadians.

“As home prices climb, so too does the cost of a down payment, which represents a major barrier for many people looking to own a home, especially young people,” she says.

Gould also touted the proposed tax free first home savings account to assist with down payments while the average home price in Windsor-Essex exceeds $700,000.

“That would give prospective first time homebuyers the ability to save up to $40,000,” she says. “Like an RRSP contributions would be tax deductible, and withdrawals to purchase a first home including investment income would be non-taxable like a TFSA. Tax free in tax free out.”

“Housing is so much more than just a physical asset and a physical structure,” says Ami Patel with the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation. “It provides us with our basic human needs for safety, security and instability. When you have housing, you can put down roots, you can invest in yourself. You can raise a family and you can give back to the broader community.”

Patel worries the region is on the brink of having an entire generation miss out on opportunity because of the lack of housing options and hopes more will be done soon to increase the local housing stock.

Patel notes the current waiting list for affordable housing in Windsor-Essex exceeds 6000 people.

“Some of the initiatives in a 2022 budget, the Tax Free Savings Account, people will be able to contribute, they'll be able to grow their savings and hopefully save up for a down payment,” Patel says. “So our hope is that we do see some relief on the waitlist.”

Construction on the new 145-unit Meadowbrook community housing development where Wednesday’s minister visit took place is nearing completion with people expected to move sometime this fall.

Meantime local realtors aren’t so sure there is much immediate relief in the forecast for the local housing market.

On Wednesday, The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.

“I'm anticipating that with the increase in interest rates, we should start seeing some quelling of that increase a little bit, take some pressure off,” says Dan Gemus of the Dan Gemus real Estate Team.

“At the end of the day it comes down to adding more inventory. And until that's done, we're going to keep having some issues.”

Gemus believes a temporary ban on foreign residential home buyers will do little to mitigate pressure, telling CTV News they make up for only about five per cent of Ontario home sales.

“There's no doubt that the GTA, the larger markets, and quite frankly, everything north of Windsor-Essex is coming down our way,” Gemus explains. “Even those in the London and Guelph areas and Milton and all those different areas, their average price is still much higher than ours here at Windsor-Essex.”

Gemus adds even with an increase in spring inventory, more needs to be done to alleviate pressure now.

“I anticipate we're going to see that slowdown in the higher priced homes before the lower price because again, everyone's hoarding into that lower price bracket to try and get into the market,” he says.