

CTV Windsor





Ontario's minister of economic development and growth will be in the area tomorrow to make a number of funding announcements.

Steven Del Duca will be making stops in Windsor, Essex County and Chatham making several economic investment announcements at various businesses, including a significant investment in Windsor through the new Main Street Revitalization Initiative.

Del Duca will also meet with local business leaders at the chamber of commerce and sit with University of Windsor students at a roundtable discussion.

Several local business in the county and Chatham-Kent are expected to benefit from funding as well.