Millions of dollars calculated in summer storm damage

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has said the total insured damage from a summer of storms in Ontario tops $340-million.

In the Windsor area, hurricane Hilary fed severe thunderstorms between Aug. 23 and 25 that produced tornadoes.

Roughly 5,000 customers in the region were without power as a result.

Damage from those storms alone is pegged at $110-million, while over $30-million in insured damage was assessed in late July that saw strong winds down trees in Windsor along with heavy downpours and flash flooding.