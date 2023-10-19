Windsor

    • Millions of dollars calculated in summer storm damage

    A home east of Cottam that suffered collapse of the porch gable with debris in the backyard from a confirmed tornado on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project) A home east of Cottam that suffered collapse of the porch gable with debris in the backyard from a confirmed tornado on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project)
    The Insurance Bureau of Canada has said the total insured damage from a summer of storms in Ontario tops $340-million.

    In the Windsor area, hurricane Hilary fed severe thunderstorms between Aug. 23 and 25 that produced tornadoes.

    Roughly 5,000 customers in the region were without power as a result.

    Damage from those storms alone is pegged at $110-million, while over $30-million in insured damage was assessed in late July that saw strong winds down trees in Windsor along with heavy downpours and flash flooding.

