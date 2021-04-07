WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor area can expect another day of sunny, warm weather before rain hits the region, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

Wednesday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 26 C and wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning.

The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 13 C.

On Thursday, the forecast is sunny, with increasing cloudiness near noon then a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h late in the morning. High 27 C.

On Thursday night, it is expected to be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

As for Friday, a mix of sun and cloud is predicted with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Friday night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.