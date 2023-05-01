Migratory birds are making their seasonal stop in the Lake Erie shoreline region

Shorebirds and bird-enthusiasts are again flocking to parts of the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Point Pelee and Hillman Marsh Area become a destination during the spring migration.

Now is the time for enthusiasts and laypersons to learn more about one of North America’s most unique ecosystems and bird migration venues. The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) is holding a number of hikes with experts in Hillman Marsh this month.

The shorebird cell at Hillman Marsh is a one-of-a-kind in North America, aided by ERCA conservation protocols to nurture and protect shorebird populations throughout the year.

The marsh is considered an ideal attraction based on geography and its mud-flats provide a perfect blend of rest-stop and feeding grounds (primarily insects) for migrating birds.

Kevin Money, director of conservation services for ERCA, said he’s enthusiastic about what spring will bring to the area for the public to enjoy.

"So, this particular region, Point Pelee National Park and Hillman Marsh Conservation Area, host thousands of birds every spring as they migrate through on their way north,” said Money.

“It's a fabulous place to come and watch all these birds, absolutely."

The Ontario Field Ornithologists will help with shorebird identification tips on Wednesdays and Saturdays until May 20 at the Shorebird Viewing Blinds from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit ERCA’s website for more information on guest speakers, experts, hikes, and excursions through the conservation area.