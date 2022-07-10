Migrant worker soccer tournament grows in Leamington

The inaugural Greenhouse Cup Tournament in Leamington is being hailed a success after three busy weekends of play.

The event is put on by the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) with the support of the Migrant Worker Community Program.

“Way more interest than we expected,” said OGVG Marketing Co-ordination Nathan Couvillon. “So, I think we'll be ramping it up next year!”

Anyone in the greenhouse industry was welcome to take part with the eventual winning team claiming the 2022 Greenhouse Cup Trophy.

“It's a way to bring everyone together for some good times and some friendly competition,” Couvillon explained. “It's a busy time of year right now in the greenhouse world. So it's just our chance to kind of show our appreciation and give our workforce something to look forward to.”

The inaugural Greenhouse Cup Tournament kicked off in Leamington, Ont. on Sunday, July 10, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)Officials say more than 16,000 migrant workers return to the Leamginton region each year to assist with the growing season. Organizers say the event helps integrate the local community with those not from the area.

“Next weekend we're gonna have trips to Niagara Falls, we are already filling up two buses,” said Martin Varela, chair of the Migrant Worker Community Program. “We try to give different things to do, sports and cultural and recreation activities for them.”

Varela told CTV News it’s important to have inclusivity in the community everyone lives and works.

“I think language barrier is one of the biggest challenges they have. It’s why we try to help with that part and heavy interpretation, translation when they go to the doctor,” Varela said. “And we're having English classes for them too.”

Organizers say the event will become annual based on the success of the first tournament.

“Our workers give up a lot to be here for the summers and spend the time harvesting fresh food for Canadians,” Couvillon added. “So this is our chance to give back and show how much they mean to us.”

