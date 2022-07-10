Migrant worker soccer tournament grows in Leamington

Migrant worker soccer tournament grows in Leamington

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's next for Twitter now that Elon Musk wants out?

On Friday, Elon Musk's lawyer sent Twitter a letter saying he is pulling out of the purchase deal because the social media platform is 'in material breach of multiple provisions' of the original agreement. Twitter is fighting back, pledging to take Musk to court.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver